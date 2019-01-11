Romee Strijd Smolders In Jaw-Dropping Maxim Throwback Shot
Romee Strijd won the day Friday in a jaw-dropping throwback shot shared on Instagram by Maxim magazine from her appearance in the 2016 issue.
The 23-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked amazing as she posed for the picture wearing little more than a sheer black robe taken by famed photographer Gilles Bensimon for the October cover story.
The caption next to the post read, "The ravishing @romeestrijd photographed exclusively for Maxim magazine by @gilles_bensimon."
The lingerie model's social media account is pure fire with amazing photos she's shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her bikini-clad trips around the world.
Here are a few that really stood out, including a snap rocking a strapless green floral two-piece suit.
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows over the years.
