Romee Strijd Smolders In Jaw-Dropping Maxim Throwback Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Romee Strijd won the day Friday in a jaw-dropping throwback shot shared on Instagram by Maxim magazine from her appearance in the 2016 issue.

The 23-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked amazing as she posed for the picture wearing little more than a sheer black robe taken by famed photographer Gilles Bensimon for the October cover story.

The caption next to the post read, “The ravishing @romeestrijd photographed exclusively for Maxim magazine by @gilles_bensimon.” (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAXIM (@maximmag) on Jan 11, 2019 at 6:45am PST

The lingerie model’s social media account is pure fire with amazing photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her bikini-clad trips around the world. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Here are a few that really stood out, including a snap rocking a strapless green floral two-piece suit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd) on Jan 9, 2019 at 4:22am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd) on Nov 24, 2018 at 10:40am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd) on Nov 8, 2018 at 3:05pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd) on Oct 17, 2018 at 9:02am PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows over the years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd) on Dec 12, 2018 at 2:04pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd) on Nov 30, 2018 at 6:48am PST