Sarah Kohan Goes Topless In Wild Photo. Does It Cross The Line?

share on facebook tweet this

Sarah Kohan started a bit of a fire on Instagram with a recent post.

The internet sensation posted a photo of herself topless, and it’s absolutely wild. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Just how impressive is this photo? Well, it currently has more than 20,000 likes, which is a ton by any metric. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. I think you’re going to like it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SARAH KOHAN (@moonstrucktraveller) on Jan 11, 2019 at 7:56am PST

Something is seriously wrong with you if you’re not a massive fan of Kohan’s work. All of it is incredible. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Take a look at a few more of her great snaps below. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SARAH KOHAN (@moonstrucktraveller) on Jan 10, 2019 at 8:25am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SARAH KOHAN (@moonstrucktraveller) on Dec 22, 2018 at 8:56am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SARAH KOHAN (@moonstrucktraveller) on Nov 30, 2018 at 12:33pm PST