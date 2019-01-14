Kate Bock Stuns The Internet In Swimsuit Video

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Kate Bock started a bit of a fire on Instagram Monday morning.

Sports Illustrated posted a short video of Kate Bock rocking out in a black swimsuit, and fans won’t want to miss this one. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

SI captioned the video, “@katebock is a total babe in this stunning, black one-piece.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

I think that those of us here at The Smoke Room are going to have to agree with that assessment. You can give it a watch below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@katebock is a total babe in this stunning, black one-piece. @casachameleonhotels #casachameleon

A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on

It really never does get old watching Bock hop online with some great content. She knows what the fans want, and she has no problem delivering. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more times that she stunned everybody on Instagram. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by K A T E B O C K (@katebock) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by K A T E B O C K (@katebock) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Sunday best

A post shared by K A T E B O C K (@katebock) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by K A T E B O C K (@katebock) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

This Might Be The Tiniest Swimsuit Ever Worn By A Sports Illustrated Model
Deshaun Watson's Debut As A Starting Quarterback Was Pretty Impressive
One Tweet Makes Fans Of The Philadelphia Eagles Lose Their Minds. Here Are The Best Reactions
Celebrate Yanet Garcia's Birthday With Her Best Photos