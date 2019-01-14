Kate Bock Stuns The Internet In Swimsuit Video

share on facebook tweet this

Kate Bock started a bit of a fire on Instagram Monday morning.

Sports Illustrated posted a short video of Kate Bock rocking out in a black swimsuit, and fans won’t want to miss this one. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

SI captioned the video, “@katebock is a total babe in this stunning, black one-piece.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

I think that those of us here at The Smoke Room are going to have to agree with that assessment. You can give it a watch below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

It really never does get old watching Bock hop online with some great content. She knows what the fans want, and she has no problem delivering. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more times that she stunned everybody on Instagram. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K A T E B O C K (@katebock) on Dec 7, 2018 at 9:42am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K A T E B O C K (@katebock) on Nov 8, 2018 at 9:08am PST

View this post on Instagram Sunday best A post shared by K A T E B O C K (@katebock) on Sep 23, 2018 at 8:29am PDT