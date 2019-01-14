Kate Upton Rocks An Old School Outfit On Instagram
Kate Upton shared an outstanding post Monday on Instagram.
Upton, who is arguably the most famous model on the planet, posted a picture of herself in an outfit straight from the 1920s.
She captioned the snap, "I love a themed party! #roaring20s." Her fans seem to agree with her because the shot already has thousands of likes only a few minutes after being posted.
Take a look below. I think you're all going to like it.
This is why Upton is simply the greatest. She didn't even need a bikini to rock the internet.
This why she's a legend and so far ahead of most other models when it comes to dominating the internet. Well done, Kate. Well done.
