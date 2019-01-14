VOTE: Who Will Win Bachelor Colton’s Final Rose?

share on facebook tweet this

It’s “Bachelor Monday!”

Week 2 of ABC’s hit show “The Bachelor” airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST. It’ll likely be another episode filled with the word “amazing” and jokes referencing Colton’s virginity. We’ll also get to see the first round of dates and appearances from actors Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally.

During Season 23’s premiere last week, former NFL player Colton Underwood met 30 women and said goodbye to seven. This means that there are still 23 women left vying for Colton’s heart, and shockingly, none of them are named Lauren.

This is Colton’s third time looking for love through “The Bachelor” franchise. He fell for “Bachelorette” Becca Kufrin last year, but she sent him home right before “fantasy suite” week. Then he rekindled an old flame with Tia Booth on “Bachelor in Paradise,” but they quickly called it quits and decided they were better off as friends.

Now Colton is the franchise’s leading man. Who will he give his final rose to? Vote below!