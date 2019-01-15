Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Just Shared Huge News About Its 2019 Issue
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit dropped some surprising news Tuesday when it shared on Instagram that the 2019 swimsuit issue would not be coming out until May.
The annual swimsuit issue, filled with some of the world’s most beautiful models such as Olivia Culpo, Emily Ratajkowski, Samantha Hoopes and Lais Ribeiro, will not come out in February, like it typically does, and won’t hit the shelves until two months later.
The caption next to the post didn’t explain the reason for the delay and only read, “The #SISwim issue is MOVING TO MAY! Click the link in bio for more info,” along with a link about the May release. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
“When Sports Illustrated launched SI Swimsuit in 1964, they chose February because back then there was a gap in sports,” SI Swimsuit Editor MJ Day explained. “But now there is no shortage of sports events in winter, so moving the issue to May aligns us perfectly with the joy that comes with the start of summer.”
“I love the way this year’s issue is shaping up – it’s sexy but also shatters perceptions while being an empowering celebration of our incredible models,” she added.
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, Kate Upton, has graced the cover numerous times and her shoots for the magazine over the years are jaw-dropping.
Lucky for us, the 26-year-old model and magazine have shared a few clips/pics from those stunning appearances.
Well the delay will be hard to take, but good things come to those who wait. Bring on May!