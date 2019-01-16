Bar Refaeli Torches Internet With Bikini Shots For ’10 Year Challenge’

share on facebook tweet this

Bar Refaeli torched the internet Wednesday when she dropped a pair of stunning bikini shots as part of the social media’s “10 Year Challenge.”

The 33-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked just as gorgeous as she did 10 years ago in the side-by-side shots of her rocking a colorful string bikini on the cover of the annual swimsuit issue in one photo against one taken of her now wearing a black string two-piece suit.

She didn’t have to explain much about the post and only captioned it, “#10yearchallenge I learned to tie my underwear better since.” (RELATED: Celebrate Bar Refaeli’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [PHOTOS])

The swimsuit model’s social media account is definitely pure fire with incredible photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her bikini-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her posing with her back to the camera wearing a revealing two-piece suit.

Not to mention, a few from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issues over the years that are truly unforgettable.

