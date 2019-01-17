Heidi Klum’s Latest Photo Shoot Involves Snakes And It’s Just Strange

share on facebook tweet this

Heidi Klum’s latest photo shoot involves black lace lingerie and a whole handful of snakes. All we can say is it’s just strange and we aren’t sure what’s going on.

The 45-year-old model and television personality surprised her followers Thursday when she posted a handful of clips on Instagram showing her wearing lingerie, a black top hat and covered in snakes of all different colors slithering all over her body.

She didn’t explain much about what the photo shoot was for and only captioned one of the bizarre posts, “Loved spending the day with these beautiful snakes #gntm2019 #snake.” (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest 2018 U.S. Female Winter Olympians [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Jan 17, 2019 at 6:18pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Jan 17, 2019 at 5:55pm PST

In one of the posts, it shows a close-up shot of the snakes crawling over her chest in the revealing outfit. It is definitely her strangest post to date. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Jan 17, 2019 at 5:43pm PST

Typically, the German supermodel’s social media account is a whole lot less strange with gorgeous pictures she’s shared from her red carpet appearances to bikini-clad trips around the world. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Here are a few that might help take your mind off the previous posts, including one throwback shot of her posing topless while eating ice cream.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Jan 7, 2019 at 9:31am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Nov 10, 2018 at 1:21am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Nov 6, 2018 at 7:43pm PST