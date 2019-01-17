Pamela Anderson Heats Things Up With Racy Throwback Lingerie Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Pamela Anderson definitely heated things up Thursday when she shared a jaw-dropping throwback shot rocking only lingerie.

The 51-year-old actress and model looked incredible as she posed turned to her side wearing a black lace bra and matching underwear set in the stunning black-and-white shot.

She didn’t explain what the shot was from or who took the terrific photo. To say she looked amazing would be an understatement. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

 

The former “Baywatch” star’s social media account is definitely can’t miss with amazing photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her various red carpet appearances.

Here are a few that really stood out, including a photo of her wearing black lace lingerie from her latest photo shoot and looking sensational. (RELATED: 25 Photos That Prove Pamela Anderson Doesn’t Age [SLIDESHOW])

 

