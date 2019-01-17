Stella Maxwell Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Clip

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Stella Maxwell won the day Thursday after she posted a jaw-dropping swimsuit clip on Instagram from her latest photo shoot.

The 28-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked incredible as she posed rocking a purple racy one-piece suit with the ocean in the background.

She didn’t explain much about what the shot was for or where it was taken and only captioned it, “Life’s a beach.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on

The lingerie model’s social media account is pure fire with incredible photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her bikini-clad trips around the world. (RELATED: Elsa Hosk’s Best Moments On The Victoria’s Secret Runway [SLIDESHOW])

Here are a few that really stood out, including one amazing photo of her rocking a red bikini at the beach to close out 2018.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show over the years where she always looks terrific.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter

Trending

Paige VanZant Is Tearing Across The Country On A Harley
There's Been An Update With Paulina Gretzky And Dustin Johnson's Relationship [PHOTOS]
Rita Ora Dances Around In Lingerie For Love's Advent Calendar Series
Sports Illustrated Celebrates National Sunglasses Day With Several Swimsuit Photos