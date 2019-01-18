Antje Utgaard Shares Insane Lingerie Photo. Does It Cross The Line?

share on facebook tweet this

Antje Utgaard brought some serious heat to Instagram Friday.

Utgaard, who is one of the best women on the platform, posted a shot of herself in black lingerie for everybody to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

How do I know her fans liked the shot? It got thousands and thousands of likes in a matter of minutes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. I don’t think you’re going to regret it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antje Utgaard (@awesomeantjay) on Jan 18, 2019 at 10:46am PST

Something is seriously wrong with you if you’re not a large fan of Utgaard. I mean, everything she posts is gold. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more times she absolutely lit it up. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antje Utgaard (@awesomeantjay) on Dec 31, 2018 at 1:49pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antje Utgaard (@awesomeantjay) on Dec 25, 2018 at 9:34am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antje Utgaard (@awesomeantjay) on Nov 15, 2018 at 12:05pm PST