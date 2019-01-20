Sports Illustrated Shares Wild Olivia Culpo Swimsuit Video

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Sports Illustrated dropped a bomb on Instagram over the weekend.

SI posted a video of Olivia Culpo posing during a recent shoot with a massive snake, and it’s bizarre. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Generally speaking, I’m not too harsh on the kind of content SI produces, but this video might be a bit too much. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. I think most of you will agree with me. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on

Look, we’re all huge fans of Culpo here at The Smoke Room, but I’m not sure how I feel about this video. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

On one hand, anything that involves Culpo in a swimsuit is a good thing. On the other hand, I think we could do without the snake. Let’s just stick to the hits. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on

