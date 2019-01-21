Alessandra Ambrosio Torches The Internet With Bikini Photo
Alessandra Ambrosio got out of control Monday on Instagram.
Ambrosio posted a photo of herself bikini-clad with a group of women, and it’s outstanding. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She captioned the snap, “Rosé all Day.” Usually I wouldn’t endorse this mindset, but the shot is so good that I don’t have a choice. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Take a look, and let us know what you think in the comments. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
Ambrosio is one of the best in the game, and there’s no doubt about it. Everything she touches turns to absolute gold. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Well done, Ambrosio. Well done! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram