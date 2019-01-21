Alessandra Ambrosio Torches The Internet With Bikini Photo

share on facebook tweet this

Alessandra Ambrosio got out of control Monday on Instagram.

Ambrosio posted a photo of herself bikini-clad with a group of women, and it's outstanding.

She captioned the snap, "Rosé all Day." Usually I wouldn't endorse this mindset, but the shot is so good that I don't have a choice.

Take a look, and let us know what you think in the comments.

View this post on Instagram Rosé all Day #holidayweekend A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Jan 21, 2019 at 9:29am PST

Ambrosio is one of the best in the game, and there's no doubt about it. Everything she touches turns to absolute gold.

Well done, Ambrosio. Well done!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Jan 17, 2019 at 10:46pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Jan 13, 2019 at 8:55am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Dec 31, 2018 at 6:46am PST