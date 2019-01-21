Samantha Hoopes Rocks Out In Jaw-Dropping Lingerie Clip

share on facebook tweet this

Samantha Hoopes rocked out to her favorite music in nothing except her underwear in a jaw-dropping clip she shared on Instagram Monday.

The 27-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked incredible as she sported her new brunette locks while wearing a black lace lingerie bra while singing and practicing her video work.

She didn’t explain where the clip was taken and captioned the great post, “Monday morning vibes my iPhone skills are pretty basic so looking forward to improving them this year #goals.”

The swimsuit model’s social media account is always pure fire with incredible photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world. (RELATED: Alexis Ren’s Sexiest Shots From The Past Year [SLIDESHOW])

Here are a few that really stood out, including one video she shared ahead of this year’s photo shoot for the swimsuit magazine rocking an animal print bikini.

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue over the years looking sensational. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

