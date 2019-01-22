Kylie Jenner Torches Internet With Black-And-White Bikini Shots

share on facebook tweet this

Kylie Jenner did her best Tuesday to torch the internet with a couple revealing black-and-white shots.

The 21-year-old reality television star looked amazing for her latest photoshoot wearing a racy, strappy and sheer black two-piece suit with a blazer and high heels.

She didn’t explain where the shoot was taken, who it was for, or who the photographer taking the terrific photos might have been in the caption next to the numerous posts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 22, 2019 at 11:51am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 22, 2019 at 11:52am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 22, 2019 at 11:52am PST

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star’s social media account is always pure fire with unbelievable photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad vacations around the world. (RELATED: Kendall Jenner Goes Topless For Love Magazine Shoot [PHOTOS])

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including a photo wearing a racy pink feather boa dress with a slit that went all the way up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 15, 2019 at 8:57am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 14, 2019 at 12:57pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 13, 2018 at 2:17pm PST

And who could forget her very NSFW photoshoot for V magazine wearing only colorful sheer numbers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V Magazine (@vmagazine) on Aug 25, 2017 at 6:01am PDT