Carly Baker Shares Scandalous Photo On Instagram. Does It Cross The Line?

Carly Baker absolutely dominated Instagram with a recent shot.

The British-born UFC octagon girl posted a photo of herself wearing black underwear, and it's absolutely crazy.

She captioned the insane snap, "Lets get physical…."

Give the picture a look below. I think you're going to find it very entertaining.

View this post on Instagram Lets get physical…. A post shared by Carly Baker (@carlybaker55) on Jan 22, 2019 at 12:41pm PST

Baker isn't as active as some other women on Instagram, but that doesn't mean she's not capable of launching off missiles when she wants to.

Clearly, she has no problem at all firing up her fans. Here are a few more times she blew everybody away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carly Baker (@carlybaker55) on Jan 13, 2019 at 12:55pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carly Baker (@carlybaker55) on Jan 4, 2019 at 8:36am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carly Baker (@carlybaker55) on Jul 23, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT