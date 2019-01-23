Frida Aasen Keeps Bikini Season Going With Jaw-Dropping Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Frida Aasen did her very best Wednesday to keep bikini season going when she shared a jaw-dropping shot on Instagram.

The 24-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked amazing as she posed for the black-and-white shot wearing just a black string two-piece suit.

She didn’t explain where the photo was taken or what the shot was for and only captioned the post with a dove emoji. (RELATED: Celebrate National Selfie Day With The Hottest Selfies On Instagram [SLIDESHOW])

The lingerie model’s social media account is definitely can’t miss with amazing photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad vacations around the world. (RELATED: Celebrate Alessandra Ambrosio’s Birthday With Her Most Scandalous Pics [SLIDESHOW])

Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap she shared rocking a red bikini while at the beach.

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

