Anastasia Ashley Hits Her Fans With Skimpy Bikini Photo

share on facebook tweet this

Anastasia Ashley lit up Instagram with a recent snap.

The American-born surfing sensation posted a photo of herself wearing a skimpy and dark-colored bikini, and you won’t want to miss this one. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We’ve all seen some outstanding content from Ashley over the years. There’s no question about that at all, and this snap from her is right up there with the best of it. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You can all thank me after the fact because it’s that good. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

There’s honestly something wrong with you if you’re not feeling Ashley’s Instagram game. It’s absolutely outstanding on all fronts. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more times that she reminded everybody just how elite she can be on the internet. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)