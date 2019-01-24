Jennifer Lopez Proves She Doesn’t Age With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Jennifer Lopez proved once again that she doesn’t age when she posted a jaw-dropping shot rocking a bikini top on Instagram Thursday.

The 49-year-old singer looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the selfie wearing the blue top with a pair of what looked like workout pants.

She captioned post with a reference to her and her beau, Alex Rodriguez’ latest 10 day diet challenge, “Day 4 & feeling….. a lil better 🙂 Who’s with me? #10daychallenge #NoCarbsNoSugar.” (RELATED: 25 Times Jennifer Lopez Proved She Doesn’t Age [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jan 24, 2019 at 1:38pm PST

The “Second Act” star made headlines the day before when the “Let’s Get Loud” singer shared she was feeling “really hungry” after skipping out on sugar and carbs for this new diet.

“So it turns out, when you don’t have sugar and you don’t have carbs, you’re really really hungry all the time,” Women’s Health reported Lopez stating in an Instagram story. A-Rod added, “I’m dying.”

The “Maid In Manhattan” star always looks amazing and one peek at her social media account proves that fact over and over again from her latest red carpet appearance to her swimsuit-clad vacations around the world.

Here are a few she’s shared that really stood out, including one picture from her latest photoshoot looking amazing as she posed with almost nothing on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 13, 2018 at 3:17am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Oct 31, 2018 at 9:44am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Oct 31, 2018 at 9:43am PDT