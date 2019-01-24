Lais Ribeiro Brings The Heat With Hot Pink Bikini Clip

share on facebook tweet this

Lais Ribeiro brought some serious heat Thursday when Sports Illustrated shared a great clip of her rocking a bikini.

The 28-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked amazing as she posed wearing a hot pink two-piece suit while lounging pool side during her shoot for the upcoming swimsuit issue, due out in May instead of next month.

The magazine captioned the great post, “Dreaming of pool days with @laisribeiro!” (RELATED: Celebrate Alessandra Ambrosio’s Birthday With Her Most Scandalous Pics [SLIDESHOW])

The swimsuit model’s social media account is truly can’t miss with amazing photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her bikini-clad trips around the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that really stood out, including a picture she posted rocking a black bikini and looking amazing.

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearance in the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show over the years looking amazing.

And a few from her appearances in the annual swimsuit issue for this year. Clearly, it’s going to be a great year.