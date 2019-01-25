Arianny Celeste Drops Crazy Bikini Photo. Does It Go Too Far?

share on facebook tweet this

Arianny Celeste had herself a day Friday on Instagram.

Celeste, who is arguably the most popular UFC octagon girl, posted a photo of herself at the beach in a tiny bikini. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We’ve seen Celeste rock some crazy bikinis over the years, and this one couldn’t really get much smaller at all. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. This shot might be exactly what you need to brighten up your day. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on Jan 25, 2019 at 10:15am PST

We love seeing Celeste dominate the internet here at The Smoke Room. It’s one of our biggest joys in life. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Of course, we managed to find a few more times that she obliterated Instagram. You’re welcome. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on Dec 31, 2018 at 9:55am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on Dec 26, 2018 at 10:57am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on Dec 1, 2018 at 9:50am PST