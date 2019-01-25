Arianny Celeste Drops Crazy Bikini Photo. Does It Go Too Far?
Arianny Celeste had herself a day Friday on Instagram.
Celeste, who is arguably the most popular UFC octagon girl, posted a photo of herself at the beach in a tiny bikini. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
We’ve seen Celeste rock some crazy bikinis over the years, and this one couldn’t really get much smaller at all. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below. This shot might be exactly what you need to brighten up your day. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
We love seeing Celeste dominate the internet here at The Smoke Room. It’s one of our biggest joys in life. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Of course, we managed to find a few more times that she obliterated Instagram. You’re welcome. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram