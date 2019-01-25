Haley Kalil Wins The Day With Sheer Pink Lingerie Shot
Haley Kalil hands down won the day Friday when she posted a jaw-dropping pink lingerie shot on Instagram from her latest photo shoot.
The 26-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie looked absolutely incredible as she posed wearing a pale pink sheer lace lingerie number for the photo taken by photographer Victor Robutof.
She didn’t explain much about what the photo was for and only captioned it, “You can call me freckles.” (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])
View this post on Instagram
The swimsuit model’s social media account is pure fire with some amazing pictures she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad vacations around the world.
Here are a few that really stood out, including a shot of her rocking a low-cut black leather vest and looking terrific. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a few she’s posted from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue. We can’t wait to see what the 2019 issue brings.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram