Sailor Brinkley Cook Wears Skimpy Bikini In Stunning Instagram Photos

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Sailor Brinkley Cook really cut loose on Instagram late Sunday night.

The rising star posted four photos of herself wearing a skimpy yellow bikini, and they’re all incredible. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She captioned all the awesome snaps, “Its a scorcher.” We agree with her assessment of the situation. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a glance at them all below. I don’t think you’ll be disappointed by a single one. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Its a scorcher

A post shared by Sailor (@sailorbrinkleycook) on

I was a little late to the party when it comes to Sailor, but we’re all in now. Her Instagram game is second to none. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

While you’re here, enjoy a few more times she absolutely dominated the web. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sailor (@sailorbrinkleycook) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sailor (@sailorbrinkleycook) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sailor (@sailorbrinkleycook) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sailor (@sailorbrinkleycook) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sailor (@sailorbrinkleycook) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Brad Pitt And Leo DiCaprio's New Movie About The Charles Manson Murders Looks Insane
Gigi Hadid Drops Revealing Photo On Instagram
Kendall Jenner Shocks The Internet With Insane Bikini Photo On Instagram
U.S. Open Champion's Girlfriend Is As Impressive As His Golf Game