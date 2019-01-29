Anne De Paula Torches Internet With Racy White Lingerie Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Anne De Paula did her very best Tuesday to torch the internet when she shared a jaw-dropping lingerie shot on Instagram.

The 23-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked incredible as she posed in the low-cut white tank top and white lace underwear for the shot taken by photographer Jared Thomas Kocka.

She didn’t explain what the photo was for and only captioned it, “Woke up thinking of you.” (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

It’s been since Christmas time that the swimsuit model has shared any racy shots. But her social media account is always pure fire, with amazing pictures she’s shared from her past photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including a festive snap of her rocking a bright red one-piece suit and looking amazing.

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Our Favorite Celebs’ Hottest Looks Of 2018)

