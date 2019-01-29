Georgia Gibbs Lights Up The Internet With Spicy Swimsuit Photo

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Georgia Gibbs cut loose on Instagram late Monday night.

Gibbs, who has posed for Sports Illustrated, posted a photo of herself in a revealing white swimsuit, and it's very impressive.

Is it the craziest snap we've ever seen from the Australian model? No, but it's still pretty spicy.

Give it a look, and let us know what you think in the comments.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by G (@georgiagibbs_) on

What is everybody thinking here? I'm thinking that you don't have a pulse if you're not a fan of that shot. It's outstanding.

Enjoy a few more times that Gibbs managed to start a bit of a fire on the internet.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by G (@georgiagibbs_) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by G (@georgiagibbs_) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by G (@georgiagibbs_) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by G (@georgiagibbs_) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

