Joan Smalls Wins Day With Stunning Green Bikini Shot
Joan Smalls hands down won the day Tuesday when she posted a stunning green bikini shot on Instagram from her latest trip to Loíza, Puerto Rico.
The 30-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely amazing as she posed wearing the bright green two-piece suit while standing on the beach.
She didn't explain much about who the photo was for and only captioned it, "Working Hard or Hardly working Trabajando Duró."
The lingerie model's social media account is pure fire with amazing photos she's shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world.
Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her rocking a neon green two-piece suit and looking great.
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.
