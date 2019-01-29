Joan Smalls Wins Day With Stunning Green Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Joan Smalls hands down won the day Tuesday when she posted a stunning green bikini shot on Instagram from her latest trip to Loíza, Puerto Rico.

The 30-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely amazing as she posed wearing the bright green two-piece suit while standing on the beach.

She didn’t explain much about who the photo was for and only captioned it, “Working Hard or Hardly working Trabajando Duró.” (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on Jan 29, 2019 at 12:19pm PST

The lingerie model’s social media account is pure fire with amazing photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world. (RELATED: Celebrate Alessandra Ambrosio’s Birthday With Her Most Scandalous Pics [SLIDESHOW])

Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her rocking a neon green two-piece suit and looking great.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on Jan 16, 2019 at 12:31pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on Jan 6, 2019 at 5:53pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on Dec 23, 2018 at 11:44am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on Dec 18, 2018 at 6:11am PST

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on Dec 6, 2016 at 3:51am PST