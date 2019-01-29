Luciana Andrade Shocks Her Fans With Revealing Instagram Photo

share on facebook tweet this

Luciana Andrade had herself a day on Instagram with a recent post.

The Brazilian-born UFC octagon girl posted a photo of herself wearing maroon underwear, and it's a sight to behold.

Andrade is known for lighting it up from time to time on the internet, and this shot isn't an exception to that trend.

Give it a look. You can all thank me later for bringing it to your attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luciana Andrade (@lucianaandradeufc) on Jan 28, 2019 at 5:28pm PST

It is the hard and fast policy of The Smoke Room to support whatever Andrade posts on Instagram because it's all outstanding.

Check out a few more examples below. I promise that you're going to like it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luciana Andrade (@lucianaandradeufc) on Jan 14, 2019 at 12:19pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luciana Andrade (@lucianaandradeufc) on Jan 2, 2019 at 11:06am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luciana Andrade (@lucianaandradeufc) on Nov 4, 2018 at 5:44pm PST