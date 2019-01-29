Samantha Hoopes Wears Black Swimsuit In Wildly Revealing Instagram Photo

Samantha Hoopes dropped a nuke on Instagram Tuesday.

The modeling star posted a photo of herself in a black swimsuit, but she couldn’t manage to get the thing zipped up all the way. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She captioned the absurd post, “Just a couple of girls with creative ideas #bts.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below, and decide for yourself if it goes just a shade too far. I think many of you think it might. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Ladies and gentlemen, it really doesn’t get much crazier than that on the internet. I mean, that photo is just downright shocking. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Samantha is known to bring the fire, and that’s exactly what she did above. What an incredible performance. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Samantha Hoopes (@samanthahoopes) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Samantha Hoopes (@samanthahoopes) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Samantha Hoopes (@samanthahoopes) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Samantha Hoopes (@samanthahoopes) on

