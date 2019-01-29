Samantha Hoopes Wears Black Swimsuit In Wildly Revealing Instagram Photo
Samantha Hoopes dropped a nuke on Instagram Tuesday.
The modeling star posted a photo of herself in a black swimsuit, but she couldn't manage to get the thing zipped up all the way.
She captioned the absurd post, "Just a couple of girls with creative ideas #bts."
Give it a look below, and decide for yourself if it goes just a shade too far. I think many of you think it might.
Ladies and gentlemen, it really doesn't get much crazier than that on the internet. I mean, that photo is just downright shocking.
Samantha is known to bring the fire, and that's exactly what she did above. What an incredible performance.
