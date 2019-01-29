Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Announces Six Jaw-Dropping Finalists For 2019 Rookie Competition

share on facebook tweet this

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine really heated things up Tuesday when they announced the six lucky ladies who had been chosen as finalists for the 2019 rookie competition.

“BIG NEWS: Meet the SIX FINALISTS in this year’s #SISwimSearch! Click the link in bio to learn more about these amazing women,” Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine captioned its post showing the new models vying for the one spot to be like the next Kate Upton and part of the coveted annual swimsuit magazine family. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Jan 29, 2019 at 7:50am PST

And lucky for us, editor MJ Day has shared all the info of who the ladies are.

“Congratulations to the FINAL SIX @brooksnader @jessicaaidi @wellllaaa @veronicapomee @rainee_m @erinwillerton Special thanks to @fae @keslertran & @wsouthbeach For the sick shots! Repost @si_swimsuit,” the SI Swimsuit editor captioned her post.

So, we checked out each of their social media accounts and to say it’s going to be a difficult choice would be an understatement. Check out the jaw-dropping list below. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Brooks Nader

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Nader (@brooksnader) on Jan 17, 2019 at 11:38am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Nader (@brooksnader) on Sep 9, 2018 at 2:58pm PDT

Jessica Aidi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jess (@jessicaaidi) on Jan 17, 2019 at 10:36am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jess (@jessicaaidi) on Oct 21, 2018 at 9:40am PDT

Manuela Alvarez Hernandez

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manuela Alvarez Hernandez (@wellllaaa) on Jan 18, 2019 at 3:00pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manuela Alvarez Hernandez (@wellllaaa) on Dec 10, 2018 at 6:01pm PST

Veronica Pome’e

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veronica Pome’e (@veronicapomee) on Nov 17, 2018 at 5:54pm PST

Raine Michaels

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raine Michaels (@rainee_m) on Jan 17, 2019 at 3:21pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raine Michaels (@rainee_m) on Sep 4, 2018 at 5:36pm PDT

Erin Willerton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Willerton (@erinwillerton) on Jan 23, 2019 at 10:12am PST