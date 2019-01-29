Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Announces Six Jaw-Dropping Finalists For 2019 Rookie Competition

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine really heated things up Tuesday when they announced the six lucky ladies who had been chosen as finalists for the 2019 rookie competition.

“BIG NEWS: Meet the SIX FINALISTS in this year’s #SISwimSearch! Click the link in bio to learn more about these amazing women,” Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine captioned its post showing the new models vying for the one spot to be like the next Kate Upton and part of the coveted annual swimsuit magazine family. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 



 



And lucky for us, editor MJ Day has shared all the info of who the ladies are.

“Congratulations to the FINAL SIX @brooksnader @jessicaaidi @wellllaaa @veronicapomee @rainee_m @erinwillerton Special thanks to @fae @keslertran & @wsouthbeach For the sick shots! Repost @si_swimsuit,” the SI Swimsuit editor captioned her post.

So, we checked out each of their social media accounts and to say it’s going to be a difficult choice would be an understatement. Check out the jaw-dropping list below. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Brooks Nader

 



 

Brooks Nader (@brooksnader)

 



 

Brooks Nader (@brooksnader)

Jessica Aidi

 



 

Jess (@jessicaaidi)

 



 

Jess (@jessicaaidi)

Manuela Alvarez Hernandez

 



 

Manuela Alvarez Hernandez (@wellllaaa)

 



 

Manuela Alvarez Hernandez (@wellllaaa)

Veronica Pome’e

 



 

Veronica Pome'e (@veronicapomee)

Raine Michaels

 



 

Raine Michaels (@rainee_m)

 



 

Raine Michaels (@rainee_m)

Erin Willerton

 



 

Erin Willerton (@erinwillerton)

 



 

Erin Willerton (@erinwillerton)


