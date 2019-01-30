Bar Refaeli Heats Things Up With Pair Of Red Bikini Shots

share on facebook tweet this

Bar Refaeli heated things up Wednesday when she shared a pair of jaw-dropping bikini shots on Instagram.

The 33-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked amazing as she posed for the pictures wearing a red string two-piece suit during an outing to the beach.

She didn’t explain much about where the photos was taken or what it was for and only captioned the great post, “My friend just sent me this. I might break up with her! @sandra_ringler.” (RELATED: Celebrate Bar Refaeli’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [PHOTOS])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Jan 30, 2019 at 10:59am PST

The swimsuit model’s social media account is definitely can’t miss with terrific photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Here are a few that really stood out, including a great bikini photo she posted for the “10-Year Challenge” and proving she still looks as gorgeous as she did 10 years ago!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Jan 16, 2019 at 1:58pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Aug 20, 2018 at 12:58pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Aug 2, 2018 at 9:21am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Jul 6, 2018 at 4:06am PDT

Not to mention, a few from her stunning appearances in annual swimsuit magazine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Jul 12, 2017 at 2:46am PDT