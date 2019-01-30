Brittney Palmer Destroys Instagram With Revealing Photo

share on facebook tweet this

Brittney Palmer had herself a day on Instagram with a recent post.

The superstar UFC octagon girl posted a photo of herself in black underwear with boxing gloves, and it’s a sight to behold. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We even have a bonus here because she captioned it with a motivational thought! Palmer wrote, “You don’t have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. I promise that you’ll be impressed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Everybody knows that there’s nothing we love more here at The Smoke Room than models and motivational quotes coming together. It’s one of our favorite things on the entire internet. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Now, I suggest that you take a look at a few more times she lit it up. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittney Palmer (@brittneypalmer) on Jan 11, 2019 at 3:27pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittney Palmer (@brittneypalmer) on Dec 25, 2018 at 8:40am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittney Palmer (@brittneypalmer) on Dec 4, 2018 at 11:26am PST