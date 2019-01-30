Maxim Shares Nearly Naked Photo Of Lana Zakocela On Instagram

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Maxim did its best to break the internet Wednesday morning with a photo of Lana Zakocela.

The super popular publication dropped a snap of the Latvian model on the beach, and it appears that she only has a piece of cloth covering her up. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

They captioned the spicy shot in part, “Sculpture-like Lana Zakocela.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

This photo might be the craziest thing you see all day on the internet, and I’m not exaggerating one bit. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Sculpture-like Lana Zakocela — @lanazakocela. Photographed exclusively for Maxim magazine @gilles_bensimon.

A post shared by MAXIM (@maximmag) on

What is everybody thinking about this picture? I’m thinking that’s about as close to the line as you can get on Instagram before crossing it. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more times that Zakocela reminded the world of just how great she is on the internet. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lana Zakocela (@lanazakocela) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lana Zakocela (@lanazakocela) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lana Zakocela (@lanazakocela) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lana Zakocela (@lanazakocela) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Elle Johnson Reveals Which NBA Team She's Cheering For In The Playoffs
Maxim Shares Nearly Naked Photo Of Superstar Model
Check Out Samantha Hoopes' Greatest Moments On Instagram
Flag Day! These Gorgeous Patriots Love The American Flag [SLIDESHOW]