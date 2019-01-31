Allie Ayers Torches Internet With Topless Shot

Allie Ayers did her best to torch the internet Thursday when she posted a great topless shot on Instagram.

The 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie looked amazing as she posed with her back to the camera wearing no top with a pair of blue jeans.

She didn’t explain much about what the shot was for and only captioned it with a sun emoji. (RELATED: 25 Times Demi Lovato Rocked The Red Carpet And Stage [SLIDESHOW])

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Allie Ayers (@allieeayers) on

The swimsuit model’s social media account is definitely can’t-miss with amazing photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots and her swimsuit-clad trips around the world. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including a racy lingerie shot rocking a white bra and matching underwear.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Allie Ayers (@allieeayers) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Allie Ayers (@allieeayers) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Allie Ayers (@allieeayers) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Allie Ayers (@allieeayers) on

Not to mention, a few from her stunning appearance in the annual swimsuit issue.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Allie Ayers (@allieeayers) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Allie Ayers (@allieeayers) on

