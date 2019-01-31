Camille Kostek Shares Incredible Swimsuit Photo On Instagram
Camille Kostek really pushed the limits on Instagram late Wednesday night.
Kostek posted a photo of herself wearing a swimsuit with the number 87 on it for her boyfriend Rob Gronkowski. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
I think it’s safe to say the superstar model is all in on the Patriots in the Super Bowl against the Rams this Sunday. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below. I don’t think you’ll be disappointed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
I’m not sure there are many better ways to prepare for the day than with the photo above. That was just an incredible snap from Kostek. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Here are a few more times that she lit it up online. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram