Celebrate Jasmine Tookes’ Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks

It’s Jasmine Tookes birthday Friday.

In honor of the 28-year-old Victoria’s Secret model’s day, we scoured the internet to find her most jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet and stage to date. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

Born in Huntington Beach, California, the lingerie model got her first break in the fashion world at the age of 15 when she joined her mother, a celebrity stylist, on a photo shoot and got discovered. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

Soon, she would appear on the runway all over the world for huge fashion houses like Dolce & Gabbana, Giorgio Arman and DKNY, just to name a few. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Our Favorite Celebs’ Hottest Looks Of 2018)

But it wouldn’t be until she got cast by the famous underwear company to walk in its annual lingerie show in 2012 that she would became a worldwide celebrity. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

Since that time, she’s appeared in the annual underwear show every year and each time brought some serious heat to the catwalk in rather revealing numbers. She officially got her wings in 2015 and the rest, as they say, is history. (RELATED: Celebrate National Selfie Day With The Hottest Selfies On Instagram [SLIDESHOW])

A year laster, she was selected to wear the $3 million dollar fantasy bra covered in “450 carats of diamonds and 27,000 Swarovski crystals.”

And did we mention she’s getting more stunning every year? Here’s a snap she posted just six days ago and it looked terrific.

Here’s hoping this year is her greatest one yet. Happy Birthday, Jasmine!