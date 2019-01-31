Jasmyn Wilkins Burns Up Instagram With Bikini Photo

share on facebook tweet this

Jasmyn Wilkins had herself a day on Instagram with a recent post.

Wilkins, who has posed for Sports Illustrated, posted a photo of herself on the beach wearing a black and orange bikini, and it’s an outstanding snap. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She captioned the picture in part, “Basking before the sangria sunset.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below, and let us know what you think in the comments. I think you’re going to like it a lot. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Wilkins is without a doubt one of the best women on all of Instagram. All she does it drop fire. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Check out a few more of her outstanding posts while you’re here. They’re all great! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JASMYN WILKINS (@jasmynwilkins) on Jan 31, 2019 at 6:07am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JASMYN WILKINS (@jasmynwilkins) on Oct 29, 2018 at 11:41am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JASMYN WILKINS (@jasmynwilkins) on Oct 23, 2018 at 3:43pm PDT