Cindy Prado Lights Up Instagram With Revealing Bikini Photo

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Cindy Prado didn’t disappoint her fans Friday on Instagram.

Prado dropped a snap of herself wearing a white bikini, and it’s not too hard on the eyes at all. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

There is always a lot of great bikini content on the internet. I don’t think anybody doubts that, and this picture is right up there with the best of it. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look below, and decide for yourself just how outstanding it is. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cindy Prado (@cindyprado) on

Ladies and gentlemen, I believe that’s what we like to call “trying to break the internet.” It’s that good of an Instagram post. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Of course, we really shouldn’t be surprised. All Prado does is light it up. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cindy Prado (@cindyprado) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cindy Prado (@cindyprado) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cindy Prado (@cindyprado) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cindy Prado (@cindyprado) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Film About Dick Cheney Dominates The Oscar Nominations
Here's 142 Photos Of VS Angel Josephine Skriver In Her Skivvies [SLIDESHOW]
New Report On Bill Cosby In Prison Sounds A Little Unbelievable
NFL Legend Releases Horrific Super Bowl Video. Should The Game Just Be Canceled?