Kourtney Kardashian Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping White Lingerie Shot

Kourtney Kardashian won the day Friday when she posted a jaw-dropping lingerie shot on Instagram.

The 39-year-old reality television star looked amazing as she posed for the snap wearing a white lace bra with matching underwear while she sat next to a bathtub.

She didn’t explain much about who the photo was for or where it was taken, captioning it only “Busy until further notice.” (RELATED: Kendall Jenner Keeps Bikini Season Going With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Feb 1, 2019 at 9:59am PST

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star’s social media account is pure fire with amazing photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one clip of her rocking black lingerie from her stunning shoot for GQ Mexico.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Dec 30, 2018 at 8:42am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Dec 18, 2018 at 10:46am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Nov 26, 2018 at 9:29am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GQ México y Latinoamérica (@gqmexico) on Nov 26, 2018 at 9:16am PST

Not to mention, a few from her stunning joint Halloween costume with her sisters as they dressed up as Victoria’s Secret Angels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Oct 31, 2018 at 4:14pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Oct 31, 2018 at 4:53pm PDT