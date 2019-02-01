Kourtney Kardashian Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping White Lingerie Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Kourtney Kardashian won the day Friday when she posted a jaw-dropping lingerie shot on Instagram.

The 39-year-old reality television star looked amazing as she posed for the snap wearing a white lace bra with matching underwear while she sat next to a bathtub.

She didn’t explain much about who the photo was for or where it was taken, captioning it only “Busy until further notice.” (RELATED: Kendall Jenner Keeps Bikini Season Going With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star’s social media account is pure fire with amazing photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world.  (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one clip of her rocking black lingerie from her stunning shoot for GQ Mexico.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GQ México y Latinoamérica (@gqmexico) on

Not to mention, a few from her stunning joint Halloween costume with her sisters as they dressed up as Victoria’s Secret Angels.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter

Trending

Kourtney Kardashian Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping White Lingerie Shot
The Most Jaw-Dropping Looks From The Red Carpet Of The Grammys
The 2018 Oscar Swag Bags Are Now Called The 'Everyone Wins' Bags - Here's What's Inside
Miami Marlins Prospect's Girlfriend Is An Absolute Smoke Show