Elizabeth Hurley Shares Revealing Throwback Photos On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Elizabeth Hurley dropped a throwback bomb Monday on Instagram.

The worldwide famous actress posted a pair of photos of herself from 2002, and her black outfit didn’t cover up a ton. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

In fact, this might be one of the most revealing outfits out of Hurley that we’ve seen in a very long time. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look below. I think the vast majority of you will agree with my assessment of the situation. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Hurley is just the ageless wonder who is always dominating on the internet. All she does is drop fire content. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Check out a few more times that she absolutely melted down the internet. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Jan 8, 2019 at 3:18am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Nov 4, 2018 at 2:33am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Nov 8, 2018 at 11:05am PST