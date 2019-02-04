Julian Edelman Climbs NFL Ladder From 7th-Round Pick To Super Bowl MVP

share on facebook tweet this

Throughout his life, Julian Edelman has repeatedly faced instances of adversity. Whether it be not getting a single scholarship offer out of high school, almost going undrafted or being forced to change positions in the NFL, Edelman has regularly been forced to adapt in order to continue to pursue his dream of playing in the NFL.

Well, all of that changed as of last night when the former 7th-Round pick out of Kent State is now a Superbowl MVP.

Coming out of high school in Woodside, California, Edelman received zero scholarships offers and ended up attending a community college called the College of San Mateo.

After his first year, he transferred to Kent State University where he played quarterback for three seasons. In 2009, he was selected by the New England Patriots with the 232nd pick in the 7th round.

Contingent on the selection was the idea that Edelman would be playing multiple positions. In fact, Belichick was informed of Edelman’s possible hidden talent by Rick Gosselin, a writer for the Dallas Morning News, who also covers the NFL draft.

“At one point, he said to me, ‘A kid you might want to take a look at is this quarterback out of Kent State. I don’t think he can play quarterback, but I’ve heard he’s a pretty good player,'” Belichick recounted following last night’s game.

In the early parts of his career, Edelman was forced to play cornerback, kick returner and wide-receiver — all positions he had yet to play in any capacity.

Fast forward 10 years; Edelman just passed Michael Irvin for the second most receiving yards in NFL playoff history, in the New England Patriots defeat of the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl 53. (RELATED: Belichick, Brady Win Sixth Super Bowl)

After recording a ridiculous 10 catches for 141 yards, the California native now ranks second all-time in both playoff receiving yards and receptions, trailing just the great Jerry Rice. In addition to being named Super Bowl MVP, he has also won three championships in his career (2014, 2016, 2018).

Tom Brady and @Edelman11, you and the New England Patriots just won the #SuperBowl. What are you going to do next? pic.twitter.com/TGVZDOhfIk — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) February 4, 2019

Many in the Jewish community are elated that Edelman has become the first Jewish Super Bowl MVP. If his career keeps going the way it is he may join the select number of Jewish people to be inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.