Haley Kalil Wins Day With Wild Bikini Clip From Swimsuit Shoot In Kenya

share on facebook tweet this

Haley Kalil hands down won the day Tuesday when she shared a wild bikini clip from her latest swimsuit shoot in Kenya.

The 26-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely amazing as she posed wearing a barely-there brown two-piece suit for the upcoming issue.

She didn’t have to explain much about the post, captioning it simply, “Take me back to Kenya with @si_swimsuit.” (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on Feb 5, 2019 at 1:50pm PST

The swimsuit model’s social media account is truly can’t miss with amazing photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad vacations around the world. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her rocking only pink lingerie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on Jan 29, 2019 at 4:18pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on Jan 25, 2019 at 11:59am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on Jan 12, 2019 at 7:41am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on Jan 11, 2019 at 3:03pm PST

Not to mention, a few she’s shared from her stunning appearance in the 2018 annual swimsuit magazine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on Dec 14, 2018 at 12:07pm PST