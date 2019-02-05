Jen Selter Dominates Instagram With Skimpy Bikini Photo

share on facebook tweet this

Jen Selter rocked Instagram with a recent post.

Selter, who is one of the most popular women on the entire social media platform, posted a photo of herself in a skimpy bikini for the world to take a glance at. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Just how popular was this shot? Well, it currently has more than 125,000 likes, which is an amount that should put your jaw on the floor. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a glance. It might be the best call you make all day. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on Feb 4, 2019 at 12:26pm PST

Selter’s abilities on Instagram are truly second to none. Everything she posts is outstanding. After all, it’s what made your famous. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Enjoy a few more of her fire posts. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on Feb 3, 2019 at 7:55am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on Jan 29, 2019 at 6:26pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on Dec 31, 2018 at 4:14pm PST