Robin Holzken Torches Internet In Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Clip

Robin Holzken absolutely torched the internet Tuesday when a clip from her jaw-dropping bikini shoot in Kenya was shared on Instagram.

The 21-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked incredible as she posed wearing a bright orange, black and white two-piece suit for the shoot, which was taken in the Naboisho Conservancy for the 2019 swimsuit issue.

The magazine captioned the post, “@robinholzken sizzles in the Naboisho Conservancy for #SISwim 2019! @hemingwayscollection @officialkenyaairways #HemingwaysCollection #LetKQTakeYouThere.” (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Earlier, the swimsuit magazine captioned a video of her posing almost topless during the shoot for the upcoming swimsuit issue due out now in May instead of February.

The swimsuit model’s social media account is pure fire with fantastic photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her posing topless that she recently posted wearing only white lace underwear.

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning rookie shoot for the magazine.

