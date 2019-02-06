Frida Aasen Brings The Heat In Throwback Lingerie Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Frida Aasen brought some serious heat Wednesday when she shared a stunning throwback lingerie shot on Instagram.

The 24-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked amazing as she strutted her stuff wearing a sparkling silver and teal bra and matching underwear set at the 2018 annual lingerie show held in New York City.

She didn’t explain much about the photo and only captioned it with a blue heart emoji. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Feb 6, 2019 at 7:14am PST

The lingerie model’s social media account is truly can’t-miss with some amazing photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one black-and-white picture of her rocking a two-piece suit and looking terrific.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Jan 23, 2019 at 11:42am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Jan 19, 2019 at 3:04am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Dec 9, 2018 at 12:21pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Nov 5, 2018 at 10:30am PST

Not to mention a handful from behind-the-scenes and in front from the 2018 underwear show:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Nov 29, 2018 at 4:49am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Nov 25, 2018 at 11:24am PST