Allie Ayers Rocks The Internet With Bathtub Photo
Allie Ayers dropped a bomb on Instagram with a recent post.
The modeling sensation posted a photo of herself in a bathtub, and this picture has the potential to set the internet on fire. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
It’s without a doubt one of the craziest snaps that we’ve seen in a very long time from Ayers. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
You’ll understand exactly what I’m talking about the moment you see it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
Watching Ayers light it up on Instagram is one of our favorite things to do here at The Smoke Room. It never gets old. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Enjoy a few more times that she reminded everybody how great she is. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram