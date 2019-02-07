Allie Ayers Rocks The Internet With Bathtub Photo

share on facebook tweet this

Allie Ayers dropped a bomb on Instagram with a recent post.

The modeling sensation posted a photo of herself in a bathtub, and this picture has the potential to set the internet on fire. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It’s without a doubt one of the craziest snaps that we’ve seen in a very long time from Ayers. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

You’ll understand exactly what I’m talking about the moment you see it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram it appears you have the suds A post shared by Allie Ayers (@allieeayers) on Feb 6, 2019 at 2:46pm PST

Watching Ayers light it up on Instagram is one of our favorite things to do here at The Smoke Room. It never gets old. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Enjoy a few more times that she reminded everybody how great she is. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allie Ayers (@allieeayers) on Jan 31, 2019 at 8:59am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allie Ayers (@allieeayers) on Jan 11, 2019 at 3:25pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allie Ayers (@allieeayers) on Oct 10, 2018 at 12:52pm PDT