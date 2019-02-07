Allie Ayers Rocks The Internet With Bathtub Photo

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Allie Ayers dropped a bomb on Instagram with a recent post.

The modeling sensation posted a photo of herself in a bathtub, and this picture has the potential to set the internet on fire. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It’s without a doubt one of the craziest snaps that we’ve seen in a very long time from Ayers. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

You’ll understand exactly what I’m talking about the moment you see it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

it appears you have the suds

A post shared by Allie Ayers (@allieeayers) on

Watching Ayers light it up on Instagram is one of our favorite things to do here at The Smoke Room. It never gets old. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Enjoy a few more times that she reminded everybody how great she is. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Allie Ayers (@allieeayers) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Allie Ayers (@allieeayers) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Allie Ayers (@allieeayers) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Allie Ayers (@allieeayers) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

The Smoke Room's Model Of The Week: Patriots Edition
Superstar Model Shares A Photo Of Herself Taking A Bath. Does It Cross The Line?
16 Photos That Prove Stephanie Ruhle’s Instagram Is A Sight To See [SLIDESHOW]
Caitlin Arnett Goes Completely Naked For Valentine's Day