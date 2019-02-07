Kelly Gale Shares Crazy Bikini Photo On Instagram
Kelly Gale tried to break the internet with a mind-blowing Instagram snap Thursday morning.
The Swedish-born superstar posted a picture of herself in a super revealing black swimsuit for her fans to take a glance at. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
I don’t want to exaggerate here, but this might honestly be the craziest thing we see all day on Instagram. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
It’s that jaw-dropping. Take a look below. I think most of you will agree with me. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
Gale is an elite talent on Instagram, and it’s not even up for debate. Everything she posts is awesome. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Here are a few more times that she launched missiles on the internet. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram