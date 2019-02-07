Romee Strijd Wears Pink Bra On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Romee Strijd absolutely dominated Instagram Thursday.

The Danish-born supermodel posted a video of herself in a pink robe and bra, and it’s unlike anything we’ve seen out of her in a long time. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It’s not hard to see why the video was viewed thousands of times in a matter of minutes. It’s really that good. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a watch below. You can all thank me later. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd) on Feb 7, 2019 at 12:52pm PST

There’s no question at all that Strijd is one of the best in the game when it comes to starting a fire on social media. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

While you’re here, I suggest you check out a few more times that she posted awesome snaps. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd) on Jan 17, 2019 at 11:40am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd) on Nov 24, 2018 at 10:40am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd) on Nov 8, 2018 at 3:05pm PST