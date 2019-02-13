Alessandra Ambrosio Brings The Heat With Great Swimsuit Shot For GALentines Day

share on facebook tweet this

Alessandra Ambrosio brought some serious heat Wednesday when she posted a great swimsuit shot on Instagram in honor of GALentines Day.

The 37-year-old retired Victoria’s Secret model looked amazing wearing a great strapless one-piece suit as she posed with her sister to the left, Aline Ambrosio Deboni, and pal Gisele Coria for the beautiful black-and-white shot. To say the three ladies looked fantastic would be an understatement.

She didn’t explain much about where the photo was taken and captioned it, “Girls with dreams become women with vision. It is important for women to stand together and create a support system that empowers us to be best versions of ourselves. I know that my gals have done that for me. Tag your #GALentines and let them know how much they mean to you. @galfloripa #GALentinesDay [photographer] by @stewartshining.” (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Feb 13, 2019 at 2:37pm PST

The former lingerie model’s social media account is pure fire with some stunning pictures she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Here are a few we would be remiss not to share, including one photo of her rocking a colorful bikini while on vacation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Jan 13, 2019 at 8:55am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Dec 31, 2018 at 6:46am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Nov 30, 2018 at 12:06pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Jul 2, 2018 at 4:18am PDT

Not to mention a handful, from her jaw-dropping appearances over the years in the annual underwear show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Dec 11, 2017 at 4:29pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Nov 27, 2017 at 12:40pm PST