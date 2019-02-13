Soulja Boy And Blac Chyna Are Dating After Sliding Into Instagram DMs

share on facebook tweet this

Has Soulja Boy Found His Soulja Girl?

It seems that Blac Chyna is taking Soulja Boy’s “Kiss Me Thru The Phone” quite literally.

Sources close to the stars say the model/influencer and rapper have been romantically linked for more than a week, after sliding into each other’s Instagram DMs.

Last week, the two met up at Sean Kingston’s L.A. penthouse, and word is the two got pretty cozy. Sources say the stars have been inseparable since, and even hit up some Grammy parties together. Judging from pictures of them at the event, the two look pretty flirty.

The “Crank That” rapper, 28, posted a photo of himself and the “Rob & Chyna” star, 30, to Instagram Tuesday, smiling and holding hands. Soulja Boy captioned the photo, “DrakoChyna Grammy Party Celebration [party emjoi].”

SB also took to Instagram Monday to share a video from an L.A. club appearance the prior night, which the Lashed owner seemed to be at with him. In the post, Soulja Boy Tell’em gives an ‘acceptance speech’ after receiving what he calls “the biggest come back award.”

Soulja Boy shouts out “the ATL,” where he grew up and his fans, and doesn’t forget to give a special thanks to Blac Chyna. In the video, the “Pretty Boy Swag” singer points at Chyna, who is standing behind the DJ booth, saying, “Shoutout to my baby, Blac Chyna … Y’all make some noise for Blac Chyna.”

Blac Chyna seems to be “unlucky in love” after numerous failed relationships. Earlier Monday, the model went on a serious Instagram Live rant, which has since been deleted, boasting about being a self-made “multi-millionaire” and claiming she doesn’t receive child support from either of her baby daddies.

“F**k Toni, f**k Tyga, f**k Rob, f**k everybody else. I never asked Tyga for child support, Rob for child support, whatever, and then we just went to court,” she said.

Chyna shares her six-year-old son, King Cairo, with rapper Tyga, 29, and two-year-old daughter, Dream, with Rob Kardashian, 31.

Chyna made headlines last month after cops were called to her Hawaii hotel room where she was staying with then-beau Kid Buu, 30. Sources say things got violent between the two but neither was arrested or taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Soulja Boy is currently starring on “Marriage Bootcamp: Hip-Hop Edition” with ex-girlfriend Nia Riley. (RELATED: ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Recap: Nia Blames Soulja Boy for The Miscarriage Of Their Baby)

Sources close to the situation say the two had every intention of taking things slow, but that doesn’t seem to be going too well. The rapper posted a video of the two at a nail salon on his Instagram Stories Wednesday morning.

Despite the heat surrounding the stars and their past flames, fans are hopeful this new spark between Chyna and SB won’t fizzle out or blow up anytime soon.