Abigail Ratchford Shares Revealing Photo On Instagram

Abigail Ratchford gave her fans a show with a recent Instagram post.

Ratchford, who has nearly nine million followers, shared a snap of herself in a revealing black outfit, and it's not too hard to look at.

I imagine that's why the photo currently has nearly 100,000 likes, which is always a good sign.

Give it a look below, and let us know what you think in the comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A R (@abigailratchford) on Feb 13, 2019 at 2:33pm PST

It's never going to be a bad day whenever Ratchford is dropping content like the shot above.

Here are a few more times that she absolutely dominated on the internet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A R (@abigailratchford) on Jan 30, 2019 at 11:06am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A R (@abigailratchford) on Jan 10, 2019 at 1:22pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A R (@abigailratchford) on Nov 6, 2018 at 6:53am PST